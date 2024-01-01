5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus
Convert VND to VUV at the real exchange rate
VND to VUV conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00475 VUV
0
|1 VND to VUV
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0048
|0.0049
|Low
|0.0047
|0.0047
|Average
|0.0048
|0.0048
|Change
|-1.44%
|-0.88%
1 VND to VUV stats
The performance of VND to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to VUV was -1.44.
The performance of VND to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to VUV was -0.88.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
|1000 VND
|4.75394 VUV
|2000 VND
|9.50788 VUV
|5000 VND
|23.76970 VUV
|10000 VND
|47.53940 VUV
|20000 VND
|95.07880 VUV
|50000 VND
|237.69700 VUV
|100000 VND
|475.39400 VUV
|200000 VND
|950.78800 VUV
|500000 VND
|2,376.97000 VUV
|1000000 VND
|4,753.94000 VUV
|2000000 VND
|9,507.88000 VUV
|5000000 VND
|23,769.70000 VUV
|Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 VUV
|210.35200 VND
|5 VUV
|1,051.76000 VND
|10 VUV
|2,103.52000 VND
|20 VUV
|4,207.04000 VND
|50 VUV
|10,517.60000 VND
|100 VUV
|21,035.20000 VND
|250 VUV
|52,588.00000 VND
|500 VUV
|105,176.00000 VND
|1000 VUV
|210,352.00000 VND
|2000 VUV
|420,704.00000 VND
|5000 VUV
|1,051,760.00000 VND
|10000 VUV
|2,103,520.00000 VND