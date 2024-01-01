Convert VND to VUV at the real exchange rate
5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus
1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
|1000 VND
|4,72457 VUV
|2000 VND
|9,44914 VUV
|5000 VND
|23,62285 VUV
|10000 VND
|47,24570 VUV
|20000 VND
|94,49140 VUV
|50000 VND
|236,22850 VUV
|100000 VND
|472,45700 VUV
|200000 VND
|944,91400 VUV
|500000 VND
|2.362,28500 VUV
|1000000 VND
|4.724,57000 VUV
|2000000 VND
|9.449,14000 VUV
|5000000 VND
|23.622,85000 VUV
|Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 VUV
|211,66000 VND
|5 VUV
|1.058,30000 VND
|10 VUV
|2.116,60000 VND
|20 VUV
|4.233,20000 VND
|50 VUV
|10.583,00000 VND
|100 VUV
|21.166,00000 VND
|250 VUV
|52.915,00000 VND
|500 VUV
|105.830,00000 VND
|1000 VUV
|211.660,00000 VND
|2000 VUV
|423.320,00000 VND
|5000 VUV
|1.058.300,00000 VND
|10000 VUV
|2.116.600,00000 VND