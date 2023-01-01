Vanuatu vatus to Danish kroner today

Convert VUV to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
56.57 dkk

1.00000 VUV = 0.05657 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6773223.3621.148371.717821.25215104.3541.91533
1 SGD0.59619113.92820.6846291.024150.74651962.21491.1419
1 ZAR0.04280460.071796910.04915420.07353080.05359774.466840.0819851
1 EUR0.87081.4606520.344111.495921.090490.87391.66792

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0.05657 DKK
5 VUV0.28284 DKK
10 VUV0.56567 DKK
20 VUV1.13134 DKK
50 VUV2.82836 DKK
100 VUV5.65671 DKK
250 VUV14.14178 DKK
500 VUV28.28355 DKK
1000 VUV56.56710 DKK
2000 VUV113.13420 DKK
5000 VUV282.83550 DKK
10000 VUV565.67100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17.67810 VUV
5 DKK88.39050 VUV
10 DKK176.78100 VUV
20 DKK353.56200 VUV
50 DKK883.90500 VUV
100 DKK1767.81000 VUV
250 DKK4419.52500 VUV
500 DKK8839.05000 VUV
1000 DKK17678.10000 VUV
2000 DKK35356.20000 VUV
5000 DKK88390.50000 VUV
10000 DKK176781.00000 VUV