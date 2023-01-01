Cambodian Riel (KHR)

Currency name

Cambodian Riel

KHR exchange rates

 USD CAD AUD EUR CNY CZK INR GBP
From KHR0.00024 0.00033 0.00037 0.00022 0.00176 0.00545 0.02020 0.00019
To KHR4120.00000 2999.42000 2676.97000 4488.74000 568.84500 183.56200 49.51300 5131.46000

All Cambodian riel Exchange Rates