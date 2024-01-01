Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert KHR to VND at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₫6.257 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
KHR to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 KHR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.25676.2567
Low6.04586.0412
Average6.11156.1061
Change3.43%1.47%
1 KHR to VND stats

The performance of KHR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2567 and a 30 day low of 6.0458. This means the 30 day average was 6.1115. The change for KHR to VND was 3.43.

The performance of KHR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2567 and a 90 day low of 6.0412. This means the 90 day average was 6.1061. The change for KHR to VND was 1.47.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12623.4784.0850.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.14816.95660.7490.559
1 AUD0.6620.91710.6154.71815.54155.6770.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62617.67425.27590.5520.834

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6.25669 VND
5 KHR31.28345 VND
10 KHR62.56690 VND
20 KHR125.13380 VND
50 KHR312.83450 VND
100 KHR625.66900 VND
250 KHR1,564.17250 VND
500 KHR3,128.34500 VND
1000 KHR6,256.69000 VND
2000 KHR12,513.38000 VND
5000 KHR31,283.45000 VND
10000 KHR62,566.90000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1000 VND159.82900 KHR
2000 VND319.65800 KHR
5000 VND799.14500 KHR
10000 VND1,598.29000 KHR
20000 VND3,196.58000 KHR
50000 VND7,991.45000 KHR
100000 VND15,982.90000 KHR
200000 VND31,965.80000 KHR
500000 VND79,914.50000 KHR
1000000 VND159,829.00000 KHR
2000000 VND319,658.00000 KHR
5000000 VND799,145.00000 KHR