500 khr
2961 vnd

1.00000 KHR = 5.92100 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
1 EUR10.862481.0970591.2421.464011.62250.94465518.726
1 GBP1.1594511.2719105.7841.697351.881091.0952821.7106
1 USD0.911550.786225183.17031.33451.478960.861117.0694
1 INR0.01095990.00945320.012023510.01604540.01778230.01035350.205234

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR5.92100 VND
5 KHR29.60500 VND
10 KHR59.21000 VND
20 KHR118.42000 VND
50 KHR296.05000 VND
100 KHR592.10000 VND
250 KHR1480.25000 VND
500 KHR2960.50000 VND
1000 KHR5921.00000 VND
2000 KHR11842.00000 VND
5000 KHR29605.00000 VND
10000 KHR59210.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1 VND0.16889 KHR
5 VND0.84445 KHR
10 VND1.68890 KHR
20 VND3.37780 KHR
50 VND8.44450 KHR
100 VND16.88900 KHR
250 VND42.22250 KHR
500 VND84.44500 KHR
1000 VND168.89000 KHR
2000 VND337.78000 KHR
5000 VND844.45000 KHR
10000 VND1688.90000 KHR