5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Cambodian riels

Convert VND to KHR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ៛0.1598 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
VND to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 VND to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16540.1655
Low0.15980.1598
Average0.16330.1637
Change-3.41%-1.52%
1 VND to KHR stats

The performance of VND to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1654 and a 30 day low of 0.1598. This means the 30 day average was 0.1633. The change for VND to KHR was -3.41.

The performance of VND to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1655 and a 90 day low of 0.1598. This means the 90 day average was 0.1637. The change for VND to KHR was -1.52.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1000 VND159.76800 KHR
2000 VND319.53600 KHR
5000 VND798.84000 KHR
10000 VND1,597.68000 KHR
20000 VND3,195.36000 KHR
50000 VND7,988.40000 KHR
100000 VND15,976.80000 KHR
200000 VND31,953.60000 KHR
500000 VND79,884.00000 KHR
1000000 VND159,768.00000 KHR
2000000 VND319,536.00000 KHR
5000000 VND798,840.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6.25909 VND
5 KHR31.29545 VND
10 KHR62.59090 VND
20 KHR125.18180 VND
50 KHR312.95450 VND
100 KHR625.90900 VND
250 KHR1,564.77250 VND
500 KHR3,129.54500 VND
1000 KHR6,259.09000 VND
2000 KHR12,518.18000 VND
5000 KHR31,295.45000 VND
10000 KHR62,590.90000 VND