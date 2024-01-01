Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert KHR to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
6,120 vnd

1.000 KHR = 6.120 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3491.5190.9167.19823.07883.1350.782
1 CAD0.74111.1260.6785.33417.10261.6060.58
1 AUD0.6580.88810.6034.73815.1954.7190.515
1 EUR1.0921.4741.6617.86225.20890.8080.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6.12001 VND
5 KHR30.60005 VND
10 KHR61.20010 VND
20 KHR122.40020 VND
50 KHR306.00050 VND
100 KHR612.00100 VND
250 KHR1,530.00250 VND
500 KHR3,060.00500 VND
1000 KHR6,120.01000 VND
2000 KHR12,240.02000 VND
5000 KHR30,600.05000 VND
10000 KHR61,200.10000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1 VND0.16340 KHR
5 VND0.81699 KHR
10 VND1.63398 KHR
20 VND3.26796 KHR
50 VND8.16990 KHR
100 VND16.33980 KHR
250 VND40.84950 KHR
500 VND81.69900 KHR
1000 VND163.39800 KHR
2000 VND326.79600 KHR
5000 VND816.99000 KHR
10000 VND1,633.98000 KHR