Cambodian riels to South African rand today

Convert KHR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = R0.004388 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
KHR to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZAR
1 KHR to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0045
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00430.0044
Change2.86%-1.85%
1 KHR to ZAR stats

The performance of KHR to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for KHR to ZAR was 2.86.

The performance of KHR to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0044. The change for KHR to ZAR was -1.85.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.4784.0830.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95660.7470.559
1 AUD0.6620.91710.6154.72115.54155.6750.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62617.67825.27690.5530.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South African Rand
1 KHR0.00439 ZAR
5 KHR0.02194 ZAR
10 KHR0.04388 ZAR
20 KHR0.08777 ZAR
50 KHR0.21942 ZAR
100 KHR0.43883 ZAR
250 KHR1.09708 ZAR
500 KHR2.19417 ZAR
1000 KHR4.38833 ZAR
2000 KHR8.77666 ZAR
5000 KHR21.94165 ZAR
10000 KHR43.88330 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Cambodian Riel
1 ZAR227.87700 KHR
5 ZAR1,139.38500 KHR
10 ZAR2,278.77000 KHR
20 ZAR4,557.54000 KHR
50 ZAR11,393.85000 KHR
100 ZAR22,787.70000 KHR
250 ZAR56,969.25000 KHR
500 ZAR113,938.50000 KHR
1000 ZAR227,877.00000 KHR
2000 ZAR455,754.00000 KHR
5000 ZAR1,139,385.00000 KHR
10000 ZAR2,278,770.00000 KHR