Convert KHR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Cambodian riels to South African rand today

1,000 khr
4.43 zar

៛1.000 KHR = R0.004427 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0047
Low0.00440.0044
Average0.00450.0046
Change-3.51%-5.58%
1 KHR to ZAR stats

The performance of KHR to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for KHR to ZAR was -3.51.

The performance of KHR to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0047 and a 90 day low of 0.0044. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for KHR to ZAR was -5.58.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South African Rand
1 KHR0,00443 ZAR
5 KHR0,02214 ZAR
10 KHR0,04427 ZAR
20 KHR0,08854 ZAR
50 KHR0,22136 ZAR
100 KHR0,44272 ZAR
250 KHR1,10679 ZAR
500 KHR2,21358 ZAR
1000 KHR4,42715 ZAR
2000 KHR8,85430 ZAR
5000 KHR22,13575 ZAR
10000 KHR44,27150 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Cambodian Riel
1 ZAR225,87900 KHR
5 ZAR1.129,39500 KHR
10 ZAR2.258,79000 KHR
20 ZAR4.517,58000 KHR
50 ZAR11.293,95000 KHR
100 ZAR22.587,90000 KHR
250 ZAR56.469,75000 KHR
500 ZAR112.939,50000 KHR
1000 ZAR225.879,00000 KHR
2000 ZAR451.758,00000 KHR
5000 ZAR1.129.395,00000 KHR
10000 ZAR2.258.790,00000 KHR