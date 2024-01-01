Cambodian riels to Mexican pesos today

Convert KHR to MXN at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = Mex$0.004890 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
KHR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 KHR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0049
Low0.00470.0045
Average0.00480.0047
Change2.39%8.82%
1 KHR to MXN stats

The performance of KHR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for KHR to MXN was 2.39.

The performance of KHR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for KHR to MXN was 8.82.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mexican Peso
1 KHR0.00489 MXN
5 KHR0.02445 MXN
10 KHR0.04890 MXN
20 KHR0.09780 MXN
50 KHR0.24451 MXN
100 KHR0.48902 MXN
250 KHR1.22256 MXN
500 KHR2.44511 MXN
1000 KHR4.89022 MXN
2000 KHR9.78044 MXN
5000 KHR24.45110 MXN
10000 KHR48.90220 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 MXN204.49000 KHR
5 MXN1,022.45000 KHR
10 MXN2,044.90000 KHR
20 MXN4,089.80000 KHR
50 MXN10,224.50000 KHR
100 MXN20,449.00000 KHR
250 MXN51,122.50000 KHR
500 MXN102,245.00000 KHR
1000 MXN204,490.00000 KHR
2000 MXN408,980.00000 KHR
5000 MXN1,022,450.00000 KHR
10000 MXN2,044,900.00000 KHR