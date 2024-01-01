Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas today

Convert KHR to NGN at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₦0.4211 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
KHR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 KHR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42110.4211
Low0.40680.3817
Average0.41230.4001
Change2.43%7.51%
1 KHR to NGN stats

The performance of KHR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4211 and a 30 day low of 0.4068. This means the 30 day average was 0.4123. The change for KHR to NGN was 2.43.

The performance of KHR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4211 and a 90 day low of 0.3817. This means the 90 day average was 0.4001. The change for KHR to NGN was 7.51.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Nigerian Naira
1 KHR0.42114 NGN
5 KHR2.10572 NGN
10 KHR4.21144 NGN
20 KHR8.42288 NGN
50 KHR21.05720 NGN
100 KHR42.11440 NGN
250 KHR105.28600 NGN
500 KHR210.57200 NGN
1000 KHR421.14400 NGN
2000 KHR842.28800 NGN
5000 KHR2,105.72000 NGN
10000 KHR4,211.44000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cambodian Riel
1 NGN2.37449 KHR
5 NGN11.87245 KHR
10 NGN23.74490 KHR
20 NGN47.48980 KHR
50 NGN118.72450 KHR
100 NGN237.44900 KHR
250 NGN593.62250 KHR
500 NGN1,187.24500 KHR
1000 NGN2,374.49000 KHR
2000 NGN4,748.98000 KHR
5000 NGN11,872.45000 KHR
10000 NGN23,744.90000 KHR