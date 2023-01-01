100 Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas

Convert KHR to NGN

100 khr
20.07 ngn

1.00000 KHR = 0.20073 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:41
How to convert Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Nigerian Naira
1 KHR0.20073 NGN
5 KHR1.00367 NGN
10 KHR2.00735 NGN
20 KHR4.01470 NGN
50 KHR10.03675 NGN
100 KHR20.07350 NGN
250 KHR50.18375 NGN
500 KHR100.36750 NGN
1000 KHR200.73500 NGN
2000 KHR401.47000 NGN
5000 KHR1003.67500 NGN
10000 KHR2007.35000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cambodian Riel
1 NGN4.98169 KHR
5 NGN24.90845 KHR
10 NGN49.81690 KHR
20 NGN99.63380 KHR
50 NGN249.08450 KHR
100 NGN498.16900 KHR
250 NGN1245.42250 KHR
500 NGN2490.84500 KHR
1000 NGN4981.69000 KHR
2000 NGN9963.38000 KHR
5000 NGN24908.45000 KHR
10000 NGN49816.90000 KHR