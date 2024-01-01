Cambodian riels to Qatari rials today

Convert KHR to QAR at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = QR0.0008976 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
KHR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 KHR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change0.15%1.05%
1 KHR to QAR stats

The performance of KHR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to QAR was 0.15.

The performance of KHR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to QAR was 1.05.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Qatari Rial
1 KHR0.00090 QAR
5 KHR0.00449 QAR
10 KHR0.00898 QAR
20 KHR0.01795 QAR
50 KHR0.04488 QAR
100 KHR0.08976 QAR
250 KHR0.22440 QAR
500 KHR0.44880 QAR
1000 KHR0.89759 QAR
2000 KHR1.79519 QAR
5000 KHR4.48797 QAR
10000 KHR8.97593 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cambodian Riel
1 QAR1,114.09000 KHR
5 QAR5,570.45000 KHR
10 QAR11,140.90000 KHR
20 QAR22,281.80000 KHR
50 QAR55,704.50000 KHR
100 QAR111,409.00000 KHR
250 QAR278,522.50000 KHR
500 QAR557,045.00000 KHR
1000 QAR1,114,090.00000 KHR
2000 QAR2,228,180.00000 KHR
5000 QAR5,570,450.00000 KHR
10000 QAR11,140,900.00000 KHR