10 thousand Cambodian riels to Qatari rials

Convert KHR to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 khr
8.87 qar

1.00000 KHR = 0.00089 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478090.911657.133822.364683.15860.786164
1 CAD0.74937211.107640.6831425.3458716.758962.31680.589129
1 AUD0.676550.90282210.6167564.8263715.130856.2610.531879
1 EUR1.096951.463821.6213917.8254224.53291.22080.862375

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Qatari Rial
1 KHR0.00089 QAR
5 KHR0.00443 QAR
10 KHR0.00887 QAR
20 KHR0.01774 QAR
50 KHR0.04435 QAR
100 KHR0.08870 QAR
250 KHR0.22175 QAR
500 KHR0.44349 QAR
1000 KHR0.88698 QAR
2000 KHR1.77397 QAR
5000 KHR4.43492 QAR
10000 KHR8.86983 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cambodian Riel
1 QAR1127.42000 KHR
5 QAR5637.10000 KHR
10 QAR11274.20000 KHR
20 QAR22548.40000 KHR
50 QAR56371.00000 KHR
100 QAR112742.00000 KHR
250 QAR281855.00000 KHR
500 QAR563710.00000 KHR
1000 QAR1127420.00000 KHR
2000 QAR2254840.00000 KHR
5000 QAR5637100.00000 KHR
10000 QAR11274200.00000 KHR