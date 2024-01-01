Cambodian riels to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KHR to HKD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = $0.001913 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
KHR to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 KHR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0019
Change-0.05%0.61%
1 KHR to HKD stats

The performance of KHR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for KHR to HKD was -0.05.

The performance of KHR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for KHR to HKD was 0.61.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KHR0.00191 HKD
5 KHR0.00957 HKD
10 KHR0.01913 HKD
20 KHR0.03827 HKD
50 KHR0.09567 HKD
100 KHR0.19133 HKD
250 KHR0.47833 HKD
500 KHR0.95667 HKD
1000 KHR1.91333 HKD
2000 KHR3.82666 HKD
5000 KHR9.56665 HKD
10000 KHR19.13330 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cambodian Riel
100 HKD52,265.00000 KHR
200 HKD104,530.00000 KHR
300 HKD156,795.00000 KHR
500 HKD261,325.00000 KHR
1000 HKD522,650.00000 KHR
2000 HKD1,045,300.00000 KHR
2500 HKD1,306,625.00000 KHR
3000 HKD1,567,950.00000 KHR
4000 HKD2,090,600.00000 KHR
5000 HKD2,613,250.00000 KHR
10000 HKD5,226,500.00000 KHR
20000 HKD10,453,000.00000 KHR