Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KHR to NZD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = $0.0004106 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
KHR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 KHR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change4.67%-0.74%
1 KHR to NZD stats

The performance of KHR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to NZD was 4.67.

The performance of KHR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to NZD was -0.74.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Zealand Dollar
1 KHR0.00041 NZD
5 KHR0.00205 NZD
10 KHR0.00411 NZD
20 KHR0.00821 NZD
50 KHR0.02053 NZD
100 KHR0.04106 NZD
250 KHR0.10266 NZD
500 KHR0.20531 NZD
1000 KHR0.41062 NZD
2000 KHR0.82124 NZD
5000 KHR2.05311 NZD
10000 KHR4.10622 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 NZD2,435.33000 KHR
5 NZD12,176.65000 KHR
10 NZD24,353.30000 KHR
20 NZD48,706.60000 KHR
50 NZD121,766.50000 KHR
100 NZD243,533.00000 KHR
250 NZD608,832.50000 KHR
500 NZD1,217,665.00000 KHR
1000 NZD2,435,330.00000 KHR
2000 NZD4,870,660.00000 KHR
5000 NZD12,176,650.00000 KHR
10000 NZD24,353,300.00000 KHR