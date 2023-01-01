100 Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars

Convert KHR to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 khr
0.04 nzd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00039 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862361.097191.2341.464081.622090.9447518.7274
1 GBP1.1596111.2722105.7951.697751.880981.0955421.7163
1 USD0.91150.78604183.15921.33451.478520.8611517.0699
1 INR0.01096080.009452230.012025110.01604750.01777940.01035540.205268

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Zealand Dollar
1 KHR0.00039 NZD
5 KHR0.00194 NZD
10 KHR0.00388 NZD
20 KHR0.00777 NZD
50 KHR0.01942 NZD
100 KHR0.03885 NZD
250 KHR0.09711 NZD
500 KHR0.19423 NZD
1000 KHR0.38845 NZD
2000 KHR0.77691 NZD
5000 KHR1.94227 NZD
10000 KHR3.88455 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 NZD2574.30000 KHR
5 NZD12871.50000 KHR
10 NZD25743.00000 KHR
20 NZD51486.00000 KHR
50 NZD128715.00000 KHR
100 NZD257430.00000 KHR
250 NZD643575.00000 KHR
500 NZD1287150.00000 KHR
1000 NZD2574300.00000 KHR
2000 NZD5148600.00000 KHR
5000 NZD12871500.00000 KHR
10000 NZD25743000.00000 KHR