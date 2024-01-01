Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KHR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
0.41 nzd

1.000 KHR = 0.0004070 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3491.5190.9167.19823.08383.1410.782
1 CAD0.74111.1260.6785.33417.10661.6110.58
1 AUD0.6580.88810.6034.73815.19454.7280.515
1 EUR1.0921.4741.65917.86225.21490.8150.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Zealand Dollar
1 KHR0.00041 NZD
5 KHR0.00204 NZD
10 KHR0.00407 NZD
20 KHR0.00814 NZD
50 KHR0.02035 NZD
100 KHR0.04070 NZD
250 KHR0.10175 NZD
500 KHR0.20350 NZD
1000 KHR0.40701 NZD
2000 KHR0.81401 NZD
5000 KHR2.03503 NZD
10000 KHR4.07005 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 NZD2,456.97000 KHR
5 NZD12,284.85000 KHR
10 NZD24,569.70000 KHR
20 NZD49,139.40000 KHR
50 NZD122,848.50000 KHR
100 NZD245,697.00000 KHR
250 NZD614,242.50000 KHR
500 NZD1,228,485.00000 KHR
1000 NZD2,456,970.00000 KHR
2000 NZD4,913,940.00000 KHR
5000 NZD12,284,850.00000 KHR
10000 NZD24,569,700.00000 KHR