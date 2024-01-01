Cambodian riels to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert KHR to TTD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = TT$0.001670 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
KHR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 KHR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0017
Low0.00170.0016
Average0.00170.0017
Change0.18%1.40%
1 KHR to TTD stats

The performance of KHR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KHR to TTD was 0.18.

The performance of KHR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KHR to TTD was 1.40.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KHR0.00167 TTD
5 KHR0.00835 TTD
10 KHR0.01670 TTD
20 KHR0.03339 TTD
50 KHR0.08349 TTD
100 KHR0.16697 TTD
250 KHR0.41743 TTD
500 KHR0.83486 TTD
1000 KHR1.66972 TTD
2000 KHR3.33944 TTD
5000 KHR8.34860 TTD
10000 KHR16.69720 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TTD598.90300 KHR
5 TTD2,994.51500 KHR
10 TTD5,989.03000 KHR
20 TTD11,978.06000 KHR
50 TTD29,945.15000 KHR
100 TTD59,890.30000 KHR
250 TTD149,725.75000 KHR
500 TTD299,451.50000 KHR
1000 TTD598,903.00000 KHR
2000 TTD1,197,806.00000 KHR
5000 TTD2,994,515.00000 KHR
10000 TTD5,989,030.00000 KHR