Cambodian riels to Pakistani rupees

Convert KHR to PKR

៛1.000 KHR = ₨0.06844 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
KHR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 KHR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06850.0687
Low0.06830.0678
Average0.06840.0683
Change0.14%0.96%
1 KHR to PKR stats

The performance of KHR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0685 and a 30 day low of 0.0683. This means the 30 day average was 0.0684. The change for KHR to PKR was 0.14.

The performance of KHR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0687 and a 90 day low of 0.0678. This means the 90 day average was 0.0683. The change for KHR to PKR was 0.96.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12623.47284.0840.774
1 CAD0.72311.0910.6715.14916.9660.7570.56
1 AUD0.6620.91710.6154.7215.54555.6890.513
1 EUR1.0771.491.62617.67425.27590.5460.834

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Pakistani Rupee
1 KHR0.06844 PKR
5 KHR0.34220 PKR
10 KHR0.68440 PKR
20 KHR1.36879 PKR
50 KHR3.42198 PKR
100 KHR6.84395 PKR
250 KHR17.10988 PKR
500 KHR34.21975 PKR
1000 KHR68.43950 PKR
2000 KHR136.87900 PKR
5000 KHR342.19750 PKR
10000 KHR684.39500 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 PKR14.61140 KHR
5 PKR73.05700 KHR
10 PKR146.11400 KHR
20 PKR292.22800 KHR
50 PKR730.57000 KHR
100 PKR1,461.14000 KHR
250 PKR3,652.85000 KHR
500 PKR7,305.70000 KHR
1000 PKR14,611.40000 KHR
2000 PKR29,222.80000 KHR
5000 PKR73,057.00000 KHR
10000 PKR146,114.00000 KHR