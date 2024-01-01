Cambodian riels to Romanian leus today

Convert KHR to RON at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = L0.001137 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
KHR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 KHR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change3.31%1.96%
1 KHR to RON stats

The performance of KHR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for KHR to RON was 3.31.

The performance of KHR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for KHR to RON was 1.96.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Romanian Leu
1 KHR0.00114 RON
5 KHR0.00569 RON
10 KHR0.01137 RON
20 KHR0.02275 RON
50 KHR0.05686 RON
100 KHR0.11373 RON
250 KHR0.28432 RON
500 KHR0.56864 RON
1000 KHR1.13727 RON
2000 KHR2.27454 RON
5000 KHR5.68635 RON
10000 KHR11.37270 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cambodian Riel
1 RON879.30200 KHR
5 RON4,396.51000 KHR
10 RON8,793.02000 KHR
20 RON17,586.04000 KHR
50 RON43,965.10000 KHR
100 RON87,930.20000 KHR
250 RON219,825.50000 KHR
500 RON439,651.00000 KHR
1000 RON879,302.00000 KHR
2000 RON1,758,604.00000 KHR
5000 RON4,396,510.00000 KHR
10000 RON8,793,020.00000 KHR