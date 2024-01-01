Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos today

Convert KHR to PHP at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₱0.01431 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
KHR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 KHR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01430.0143
Low0.01370.0137
Average0.01400.0139
Change4.01%0.24%
1 KHR to PHP stats

The performance of KHR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0143 and a 30 day low of 0.0137. This means the 30 day average was 0.0140. The change for KHR to PHP was 4.01.

The performance of KHR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0143 and a 90 day low of 0.0137. This means the 90 day average was 0.0139. The change for KHR to PHP was 0.24.

How to convert Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Philippine Peso
1 KHR0.01431 PHP
5 KHR0.07155 PHP
10 KHR0.14309 PHP
20 KHR0.28619 PHP
50 KHR0.71547 PHP
100 KHR1.43094 PHP
250 KHR3.57735 PHP
500 KHR7.15470 PHP
1000 KHR14.30940 PHP
2000 KHR28.61880 PHP
5000 KHR71.54700 PHP
10000 KHR143.09400 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 PHP69.88410 KHR
5 PHP349.42050 KHR
10 PHP698.84100 KHR
20 PHP1397.68200 KHR
50 PHP3494.20500 KHR
100 PHP6988.41000 KHR
250 PHP17471.02500 KHR
500 PHP34942.05000 KHR
1000 PHP69884.10000 KHR
2000 PHP139768.20000 KHR
5000 PHP349420.50000 KHR
10000 PHP698841.00000 KHR