500 Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos

Convert KHR to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 khr
6.79 php

1.00000 KHR = 0.01357 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8623651.09791.23051.463891.62170.9447118.7275
1 GBP1.159611.2721105.7921.697551.880551.0954921.7168
1 USD0.911550.786102183.16361.334451.478310.8611517.0716
1 INR0.01096130.009452470.012024510.01604610.01777590.01035490.205277

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Philippine Peso
1 KHR0.01357 PHP
5 KHR0.06786 PHP
10 KHR0.13572 PHP
20 KHR0.27145 PHP
50 KHR0.67862 PHP
100 KHR1.35724 PHP
250 KHR3.39310 PHP
500 KHR6.78620 PHP
1000 KHR13.57240 PHP
2000 KHR27.14480 PHP
5000 KHR67.86200 PHP
10000 KHR135.72400 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 PHP73.67900 KHR
5 PHP368.39500 KHR
10 PHP736.79000 KHR
20 PHP1473.58000 KHR
50 PHP3683.95000 KHR
100 PHP7367.90000 KHR
250 PHP18419.75000 KHR
500 PHP36839.50000 KHR
1000 PHP73679.00000 KHR
2000 PHP147358.00000 KHR
5000 PHP368395.00000 KHR
10000 PHP736790.00000 KHR