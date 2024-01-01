Cambodian riels to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert KHR to ILS at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₪0.0009368 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KHR to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 KHR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change0.58%4.49%
View full history

1 KHR to ILS stats

The performance of KHR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to ILS was 0.58.

The performance of KHR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to ILS was 4.49.

Track market ratesView KHR to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47484.0810.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95960.7460.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.7215.54155.6660.513
1 EUR1.0771.491.62617.67725.27690.5390.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KHR0.00094 ILS
5 KHR0.00468 ILS
10 KHR0.00937 ILS
20 KHR0.01874 ILS
50 KHR0.04684 ILS
100 KHR0.09368 ILS
250 KHR0.23421 ILS
500 KHR0.46842 ILS
1000 KHR0.93684 ILS
2000 KHR1.87368 ILS
5000 KHR4.68421 ILS
10000 KHR9.36842 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cambodian Riel
1 ILS1,067.42000 KHR
5 ILS5,337.10000 KHR
10 ILS10,674.20000 KHR
20 ILS21,348.40000 KHR
50 ILS53,371.00000 KHR
100 ILS106,742.00000 KHR
250 ILS266,855.00000 KHR
500 ILS533,710.00000 KHR
1000 ILS1,067,420.00000 KHR
2000 ILS2,134,840.00000 KHR
5000 ILS5,337,100.00000 KHR
10000 ILS10,674,200.00000 KHR