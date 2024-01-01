Cambodian riels to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert KHR to XOF at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = CFA0.1500 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
KHR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 KHR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15000.1500
Low0.14410.1434
Average0.14700.1461
Change3.33%1.84%
1 KHR to XOF stats

The performance of KHR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1500 and a 30 day low of 0.1441. This means the 30 day average was 0.1470. The change for KHR to XOF was 3.33.

The performance of KHR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1500 and a 90 day low of 0.1434. This means the 90 day average was 0.1461. The change for KHR to XOF was 1.84.

How to convert Cambodian riels to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KHR0.14997 XOF
5 KHR0.74984 XOF
10 KHR1.49968 XOF
20 KHR2.99936 XOF
50 KHR7.49840 XOF
100 KHR14.99680 XOF
250 KHR37.49200 XOF
500 KHR74.98400 XOF
1000 KHR149.96800 XOF
2000 KHR299.93600 XOF
5000 KHR749.84000 XOF
10000 KHR1,499.68000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cambodian Riel
1 XOF6.66807 KHR
5 XOF33.34035 KHR
10 XOF66.68070 KHR
20 XOF133.36140 KHR
50 XOF333.40350 KHR
100 XOF666.80700 KHR
250 XOF1,667.01750 KHR
500 XOF3,334.03500 KHR
1000 XOF6,668.07000 KHR
2000 XOF13,336.14000 KHR
5000 XOF33,340.35000 KHR
10000 XOF66,680.70000 KHR