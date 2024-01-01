Cambodian riels to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert KHR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
148 xof

1.000 KHR = 0.1483 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KHR0.14829 XOF
5 KHR0.74144 XOF
10 KHR1.48288 XOF
20 KHR2.96576 XOF
50 KHR7.41440 XOF
100 KHR14.82880 XOF
250 KHR37.07200 XOF
500 KHR74.14400 XOF
1000 KHR148.28800 XOF
2000 KHR296.57600 XOF
5000 KHR741.44000 XOF
10000 KHR1,482.88000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cambodian Riel
1 XOF6.74362 KHR
5 XOF33.71810 KHR
10 XOF67.43620 KHR
20 XOF134.87240 KHR
50 XOF337.18100 KHR
100 XOF674.36200 KHR
250 XOF1,685.90500 KHR
500 XOF3,371.81000 KHR
1000 XOF6,743.62000 KHR
2000 XOF13,487.24000 KHR
5000 XOF33,718.10000 KHR
10000 XOF67,436.20000 KHR