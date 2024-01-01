Cambodian riels to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KHR to JMD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = J$0.03882 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
KHR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 KHR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03900.0390
Low0.03850.0380
Average0.03880.0385
Change0.80%1.86%
1 KHR to JMD stats

The performance of KHR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0390 and a 30 day low of 0.0385. This means the 30 day average was 0.0388. The change for KHR to JMD was 0.80.

The performance of KHR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0390 and a 90 day low of 0.0380. This means the 90 day average was 0.0385. The change for KHR to JMD was 1.86.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jamaican Dollar
1 KHR0.03882 JMD
5 KHR0.19411 JMD
10 KHR0.38822 JMD
20 KHR0.77644 JMD
50 KHR1.94109 JMD
100 KHR3.88218 JMD
250 KHR9.70545 JMD
500 KHR19.41090 JMD
1000 KHR38.82180 JMD
2000 KHR77.64360 JMD
5000 KHR194.10900 JMD
10000 KHR388.21800 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 JMD25.75870 KHR
5 JMD128.79350 KHR
10 JMD257.58700 KHR
20 JMD515.17400 KHR
50 JMD1287.93500 KHR
100 JMD2575.87000 KHR
250 JMD6439.67500 KHR
500 JMD12879.35000 KHR
1000 JMD25758.70000 KHR
2000 JMD51517.40000 KHR
5000 JMD128793.50000 KHR
10000 JMD257587.00000 KHR