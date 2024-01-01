Cambodian riels to Japanese yen today

Convert KHR to JPY at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ¥0.03765 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
KHR to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 KHR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03760.0376
Low0.03500.0347
Average0.03630.0359
Change6.62%0.52%
1 KHR to JPY stats

The performance of KHR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0376 and a 30 day low of 0.0350. This means the 30 day average was 0.0363. The change for KHR to JPY was 6.62.

The performance of KHR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0376 and a 90 day low of 0.0347. This means the 90 day average was 0.0359. The change for KHR to JPY was 0.52.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Japanese Yen
1 KHR0.03765 JPY
5 KHR0.18825 JPY
10 KHR0.37650 JPY
20 KHR0.75299 JPY
50 KHR1.88249 JPY
100 KHR3.76497 JPY
250 KHR9.41243 JPY
500 KHR18.82485 JPY
1000 KHR37.64970 JPY
2000 KHR75.29940 JPY
5000 KHR188.24850 JPY
10000 KHR376.49700 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cambodian Riel
100 JPY2,656.06000 KHR
1000 JPY26,560.60000 KHR
1500 JPY39,840.90000 KHR
2000 JPY53,121.20000 KHR
3000 JPY79,681.80000 KHR
5000 JPY132,803.00000 KHR
5400 JPY143,427.24000 KHR
10000 JPY265,606.00000 KHR
15000 JPY398,409.00000 KHR
20000 JPY531,212.00000 KHR
25000 JPY664,015.00000 KHR
30000 JPY796,818.00000 KHR