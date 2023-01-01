500 Cambodian riels to Japanese yen

Convert KHR to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 khr
18 jpy

1.00000 KHR = 0.03502 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624151.09791.22951.463891.62170.94476518.7271
1 GBP1.1595311.272105.7831.697421.880411.0954921.7146
1 USD0.911550.786164183.16271.334451.478310.8612517.0712
1 INR0.01096140.009453320.012024610.01604630.01777610.01035620.205275

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Japanese Yen
1 KHR0.03502 JPY
5 KHR0.17508 JPY
10 KHR0.35016 JPY
20 KHR0.70032 JPY
50 KHR1.75079 JPY
100 KHR3.50158 JPY
250 KHR8.75395 JPY
500 KHR17.50790 JPY
1000 KHR35.01580 JPY
2000 KHR70.03160 JPY
5000 KHR175.07900 JPY
10000 KHR350.15800 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cambodian Riel
100 JPY2855.85000 KHR
1000 JPY28558.50000 KHR
1500 JPY42837.75000 KHR
2000 JPY57117.00000 KHR
3000 JPY85675.50000 KHR
5000 JPY142792.50000 KHR
5400 JPY154215.90000 KHR
10000 JPY285585.00000 KHR
15000 JPY428377.50000 KHR
20000 JPY571170.00000 KHR
25000 JPY713962.50000 KHR
30000 JPY856755.00000 KHR