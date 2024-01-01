Cambodian riels to CFP francs today

Convert KHR to XPF at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₣0.02707 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate

KHR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 KHR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02710.0271
Low0.02630.0263
Average0.02670.0266
Change2.10%1.18%
View full history

1 KHR to XPF stats

The performance of KHR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0271 and a 30 day low of 0.0263. This means the 30 day average was 0.0267. The change for KHR to XPF was 2.10.

The performance of KHR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0271 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0266. The change for KHR to XPF was 1.18.

Track market ratesView KHR to XPF chart

How to convert Cambodian riels to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0.02707 XPF
5 KHR0.13535 XPF
10 KHR0.27070 XPF
20 KHR0.54140 XPF
50 KHR1.35350 XPF
100 KHR2.70700 XPF
250 KHR6.76750 XPF
500 KHR13.53500 XPF
1000 KHR27.07000 XPF
2000 KHR54.14000 XPF
5000 KHR135.35000 XPF
10000 KHR270.70000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF36.94130 KHR
5 XPF184.70650 KHR
10 XPF369.41300 KHR
20 XPF738.82600 KHR
50 XPF1,847.06500 KHR
100 XPF3,694.13000 KHR
250 XPF9,235.32500 KHR
500 XPF18,470.65000 KHR
1000 XPF36,941.30000 KHR
2000 XPF73,882.60000 KHR
5000 XPF184,706.50000 KHR
10000 XPF369,413.00000 KHR