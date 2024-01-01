20 CFP francs to Cambodian riels

Convert XPF to KHR at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
754.74 khr

1.00000 XPF = 37.73710 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3279518.5940.91383.05230.784161.48711.3352
1 SGD0.75304114.0020.6875262.54170.5905041.119851.00546
1 ZAR0.05378090.071418210.04910144.466620.04217270.07997740.0718081
1 EUR1.09531.454520.366190.96720.8588851.628821.46244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF37.73710 KHR
5 XPF188.68550 KHR
10 XPF377.37100 KHR
20 XPF754.74200 KHR
50 XPF1886.85500 KHR
100 XPF3773.71000 KHR
250 XPF9434.27500 KHR
500 XPF18868.55000 KHR
1000 XPF37737.10000 KHR
2000 XPF75474.20000 KHR
5000 XPF188685.50000 KHR
10000 XPF377371.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0.02650 XPF
5 KHR0.13250 XPF
10 KHR0.26499 XPF
20 KHR0.52998 XPF
50 KHR1.32496 XPF
100 KHR2.64991 XPF
250 KHR6.62478 XPF
500 KHR13.24955 XPF
1000 KHR26.49910 XPF
2000 KHR52.99820 XPF
5000 KHR132.49550 XPF
10000 KHR264.99100 XPF