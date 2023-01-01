10 thousand Cambodian riels to CFP francs

Convert KHR to XPF at the real exchange rate

10000 khr
266 xpf

1.00000 KHR = 0.02661 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
1 USD11.334451.478960.911557.134122.361783.17220.786194
1 CAD0.74937211.108290.683085.346116.756962.3270.589152
1 AUD0.676150.90228810.6163354.8237215.119956.23690.531585
1 EUR1.097051.463961.622517.8264624.531591.24410.862495

How to convert Cambodian riels to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0.02661 XPF
5 KHR0.13305 XPF
10 KHR0.26610 XPF
20 KHR0.53220 XPF
50 KHR1.33051 XPF
100 KHR2.66102 XPF
250 KHR6.65255 XPF
500 KHR13.30510 XPF
1000 KHR26.61020 XPF
2000 KHR53.22040 XPF
5000 KHR133.05100 XPF
10000 KHR266.10200 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF37.57950 KHR
5 XPF187.89750 KHR
10 XPF375.79500 KHR
20 XPF751.59000 KHR
50 XPF1878.97500 KHR
100 XPF3757.95000 KHR
250 XPF9394.87500 KHR
500 XPF18789.75000 KHR
1000 XPF37579.50000 KHR
2000 XPF75159.00000 KHR
5000 XPF187897.50000 KHR
10000 XPF375795.00000 KHR