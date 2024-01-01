Cambodian riels to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KHR to EGP at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = E£0.01200 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
KHR to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 KHR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01200.0121
Low0.01190.0118
Average0.01190.0119
Change0.36%1.96%
1 KHR to EGP stats

The performance of KHR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0119. This means the 30 day average was 0.0119. The change for KHR to EGP was 0.36.

The performance of KHR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0121 and a 90 day low of 0.0118. This means the 90 day average was 0.0119. The change for KHR to EGP was 1.96.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47184.0810.774
1 CAD0.72311.0910.6715.15116.95960.7540.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.72115.54255.6790.513
1 EUR1.0771.491.62617.67825.27790.5510.834

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0.01200 EGP
5 KHR0.06002 EGP
10 KHR0.12005 EGP
20 KHR0.24009 EGP
50 KHR0.60024 EGP
100 KHR1.20047 EGP
250 KHR3.00118 EGP
500 KHR6.00235 EGP
1000 KHR12.00470 EGP
2000 KHR24.00940 EGP
5000 KHR60.02350 EGP
10000 KHR120.04700 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP83.30070 KHR
5 EGP416.50350 KHR
10 EGP833.00700 KHR
20 EGP1,666.01400 KHR
50 EGP4,165.03500 KHR
100 EGP8,330.07000 KHR
250 EGP20,825.17500 KHR
500 EGP41,650.35000 KHR
1000 EGP83,300.70000 KHR
2000 EGP166,601.40000 KHR
5000 EGP416,503.50000 KHR
10000 EGP833,007.00000 KHR