5,000 Egyptian pounds to Cambodian riels

Convert EGP to KHR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ៛83.42 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 EGP to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High84.291785.0115
Low83.419282.9149
Average83.778183.8603
Change-0.21%-1.79%
1 EGP to KHR stats

The performance of EGP to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 84.2917 and a 30 day low of 83.4192. This means the 30 day average was 83.7781. The change for EGP to KHR was -0.21.

The performance of EGP to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.0115 and a 90 day low of 82.9149. This means the 90 day average was 83.8603. The change for EGP to KHR was -1.79.

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.0753.67334.26
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6373.9636.934
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8072.65624.779
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.0914.76644.454

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP83.41920 KHR
5 EGP417.09600 KHR
10 EGP834.19200 KHR
20 EGP1,668.38400 KHR
50 EGP4,170.96000 KHR
100 EGP8,341.92000 KHR
250 EGP20,854.80000 KHR
500 EGP41,709.60000 KHR
1000 EGP83,419.20000 KHR
2000 EGP166,838.40000 KHR
5000 EGP417,096.00000 KHR
10000 EGP834,192.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0.01199 EGP
5 KHR0.05994 EGP
10 KHR0.11988 EGP
20 KHR0.23975 EGP
50 KHR0.59938 EGP
100 KHR1.19876 EGP
250 KHR2.99690 EGP
500 KHR5.99380 EGP
1000 KHR11.98760 EGP
2000 KHR23.97520 EGP
5000 KHR59.93800 EGP
10000 KHR119.87600 EGP