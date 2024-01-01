Cambodian riels to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KHR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
11.58 egp

1.000 KHR = 0.01158 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0.01158 EGP
5 KHR0.05790 EGP
10 KHR0.11580 EGP
20 KHR0.23160 EGP
50 KHR0.57899 EGP
100 KHR1.15798 EGP
250 KHR2.89495 EGP
500 KHR5.78990 EGP
1000 KHR11.57980 EGP
2000 KHR23.15960 EGP
5000 KHR57.89900 EGP
10000 KHR115.79800 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP86.35700 KHR
5 EGP431.78500 KHR
10 EGP863.57000 KHR
20 EGP1,727.14000 KHR
50 EGP4,317.85000 KHR
100 EGP8,635.70000 KHR
250 EGP21,589.25000 KHR
500 EGP43,178.50000 KHR
1000 EGP86,357.00000 KHR
2000 EGP172,714.00000 KHR
5000 EGP431,785.00000 KHR
10000 EGP863,570.00000 KHR