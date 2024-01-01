Convert KHR to EGP at the real exchange rate

Cambodian riels to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 khr
11.68 egp

៛1.000 KHR = E£0.01168 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0120
Low0.01150.0114
Average0.01160.0117
Change1.21%-0.37%
1 KHR to EGP stats

The performance of KHR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for KHR to EGP was 1.21.

The performance of KHR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0117. The change for KHR to EGP was -0.37.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0,01168 EGP
5 KHR0,05841 EGP
10 KHR0,11682 EGP
20 KHR0,23364 EGP
50 KHR0,58409 EGP
100 KHR1,16818 EGP
250 KHR2,92045 EGP
500 KHR5,84090 EGP
1000 KHR11,68180 EGP
2000 KHR23,36360 EGP
5000 KHR58,40900 EGP
10000 KHR116,81800 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP85,60360 KHR
5 EGP428,01800 KHR
10 EGP856,03600 KHR
20 EGP1.712,07200 KHR
50 EGP4.280,18000 KHR
100 EGP8.560,36000 KHR
250 EGP21.400,90000 KHR
500 EGP42.801,80000 KHR
1000 EGP85.603,60000 KHR
2000 EGP171.207,20000 KHR
5000 EGP428.018,00000 KHR
10000 EGP856.036,00000 KHR