Cambodian riels to South Korean wons today

Convert KHR to KRW at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₩0.3404 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
KHR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KRW
1 KHR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34040.3404
Low0.32230.3223
Average0.33090.3303
Change3.78%1.02%
1 KHR to KRW stats

The performance of KHR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3404 and a 30 day low of 0.3223. This means the 30 day average was 0.3309. The change for KHR to KRW was 3.78.

The performance of KHR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3404 and a 90 day low of 0.3223. This means the 90 day average was 0.3303. The change for KHR to KRW was 1.02.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.34043 KRW
5 KHR1.70216 KRW
10 KHR3.40432 KRW
20 KHR6.80864 KRW
50 KHR17.02160 KRW
100 KHR34.04320 KRW
250 KHR85.10800 KRW
500 KHR170.21600 KRW
1000 KHR340.43200 KRW
2000 KHR680.86400 KRW
5000 KHR1,702.16000 KRW
10000 KHR3,404.32000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW2.93744 KHR
5 KRW14.68720 KHR
10 KRW29.37440 KHR
20 KRW58.74880 KHR
50 KRW146.87200 KHR
100 KRW293.74400 KHR
250 KRW734.36000 KHR
500 KRW1,468.72000 KHR
1000 KRW2,937.44000 KHR
2000 KRW5,874.88000 KHR
5000 KRW14,687.20000 KHR
10000 KRW29,374.40000 KHR
20000 KRW58,748.80000 KHR
30000 KRW88,123.20000 KHR
40000 KRW117,497.60000 KHR
50000 KRW146,872.00000 KHR