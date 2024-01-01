Cambodian riels to South Korean wons today

Convert KHR to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
328 krw

1.000 KHR = 0.3285 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3491.5190.9167.19823.08183.140.782
1 CAD0.74111.1260.6795.33517.10761.6190.58
1 AUD0.6580.88810.6034.73915.19554.7350.515
1 EUR1.0921.4741.65917.86225.2190.8050.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.32848 KRW
5 KHR1.64241 KRW
10 KHR3.28481 KRW
20 KHR6.56962 KRW
50 KHR16.42405 KRW
100 KHR32.84810 KRW
250 KHR82.12025 KRW
500 KHR164.24050 KRW
1000 KHR328.48100 KRW
2000 KHR656.96200 KRW
5000 KHR1,642.40500 KRW
10000 KHR3,284.81000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW3.04431 KHR
5 KRW15.22155 KHR
10 KRW30.44310 KHR
20 KRW60.88620 KHR
50 KRW152.21550 KHR
100 KRW304.43100 KHR
250 KRW761.07750 KHR
500 KRW1,522.15500 KHR
1000 KRW3,044.31000 KHR
2000 KRW6,088.62000 KHR
5000 KRW15,221.55000 KHR
10000 KRW30,443.10000 KHR