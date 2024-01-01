Cambodian riels to Colombian pesos today

Convert KHR to COP at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = $1.063 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
KHR to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 KHR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06211.0621
Low1.02000.9784
Average1.03661.0169
Change3.88%8.19%
1 KHR to COP stats

The performance of KHR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0621 and a 30 day low of 1.0200. This means the 30 day average was 1.0366. The change for KHR to COP was 3.88.

The performance of KHR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0621 and a 90 day low of 0.9784. This means the 90 day average was 1.0169. The change for KHR to COP was 8.19.

How to convert Cambodian riels to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Colombian Peso
1 KHR1.06276 COP
5 KHR5.31380 COP
10 KHR10.62760 COP
20 KHR21.25520 COP
50 KHR53.13800 COP
100 KHR106.27600 COP
250 KHR265.69000 COP
500 KHR531.38000 COP
1000 KHR1,062.76000 COP
2000 KHR2,125.52000 COP
5000 KHR5,313.80000 COP
10000 KHR10,627.60000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 COP0.94095 KHR
5 COP4.70475 KHR
10 COP9.40949 KHR
20 COP18.81898 KHR
50 COP47.04745 KHR
100 COP94.09490 KHR
250 COP235.23725 KHR
500 COP470.47450 KHR
1000 COP940.94900 KHR
2000 COP1,881.89800 KHR
5000 COP4,704.74500 KHR
10000 COP9,409.49000 KHR