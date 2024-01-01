Cambodian riels to Colombian pesos today

1,000 khr
956.71 cop

1.000 KHR = 0.9567 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Colombian Peso
1 KHR0.95671 COP
5 KHR4.78353 COP
10 KHR9.56706 COP
20 KHR19.13412 COP
50 KHR47.83530 COP
100 KHR95.67060 COP
250 KHR239.17650 COP
500 KHR478.35300 COP
1000 KHR956.70600 COP
2000 KHR1,913.41200 COP
5000 KHR4,783.53000 COP
10000 KHR9,567.06000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 COP1.04525 KHR
5 COP5.22625 KHR
10 COP10.45250 KHR
20 COP20.90500 KHR
50 COP52.26250 KHR
100 COP104.52500 KHR
250 COP261.31250 KHR
500 COP522.62500 KHR
1000 COP1,045.25000 KHR
2000 COP2,090.50000 KHR
5000 COP5,226.25000 KHR
10000 COP10,452.50000 KHR