Cambodian riels to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KHR to BHD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = .د.ب0.00009282 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KHR to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 KHR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.17%1.07%
View full history

1 KHR to BHD stats

The performance of KHR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to BHD was 0.17.

The performance of KHR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to BHD was 1.07.

Track market ratesView KHR to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.4784.0780.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.1516.95660.7430.559
1 AUD0.6620.91710.6154.7215.5455.6720.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62617.67725.27690.5480.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bahraini Dinar
1 KHR0.00009 BHD
5 KHR0.00046 BHD
10 KHR0.00093 BHD
20 KHR0.00186 BHD
50 KHR0.00464 BHD
100 KHR0.00928 BHD
250 KHR0.02321 BHD
500 KHR0.04641 BHD
1000 KHR0.09282 BHD
2000 KHR0.18564 BHD
5000 KHR0.46411 BHD
10000 KHR0.92822 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 BHD10,773.30000 KHR
5 BHD53,866.50000 KHR
10 BHD107,733.00000 KHR
20 BHD215,466.00000 KHR
50 BHD538,665.00000 KHR
100 BHD1,077,330.00000 KHR
250 BHD2,693,325.00000 KHR
500 BHD5,386,650.00000 KHR
1000 BHD10,773,300.00000 KHR
2000 BHD21,546,600.00000 KHR
5000 BHD53,866,500.00000 KHR
10000 BHD107,733,000.00000 KHR