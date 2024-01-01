Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds today

Convert KHR to LBP at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ل.ل.22.04 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
KHR to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 KHR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.045722.0699
Low22.003721.7762
Average22.030421.9548
Change0.15%1.05%
1 KHR to LBP stats

The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.0457 and a 30 day low of 22.0037. This means the 30 day average was 22.0304. The change for KHR to LBP was 0.15.

The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.0699 and a 90 day low of 21.7762. This means the 90 day average was 21.9548. The change for KHR to LBP was 1.05.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR22.03760 LBP
5 KHR110.18800 LBP
10 KHR220.37600 LBP
20 KHR440.75200 LBP
50 KHR1,101.88000 LBP
100 KHR2,203.76000 LBP
250 KHR5,509.40000 LBP
500 KHR11,018.80000 LBP
1000 KHR22,037.60000 LBP
2000 KHR44,075.20000 LBP
5000 KHR110,188.00000 LBP
10000 KHR220,376.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0.04538 KHR
5 LBP0.22689 KHR
10 LBP0.45377 KHR
20 LBP0.90754 KHR
50 LBP2.26886 KHR
100 LBP4.53771 KHR
250 LBP11.34428 KHR
500 LBP22.68855 KHR
1000 LBP45.37710 KHR
2000 LBP90.75420 KHR
5000 LBP226.88550 KHR
10000 LBP453.77100 KHR