Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds today

Convert KHR to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
22,131.10 lbp

1.000 KHR = 22.13 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3491.5190.9167.19823.08183.140.782
1 CAD0.74111.1260.6795.33517.10761.6190.58
1 AUD0.6580.88810.6034.73915.19554.7350.515
1 EUR1.0921.4741.65917.86225.2190.8050.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR22.13110 LBP
5 KHR110.65550 LBP
10 KHR221.31100 LBP
20 KHR442.62200 LBP
50 KHR1,106.55500 LBP
100 KHR2,213.11000 LBP
250 KHR5,532.77500 LBP
500 KHR11,065.55000 LBP
1000 KHR22,131.10000 LBP
2000 KHR44,262.20000 LBP
5000 KHR110,655.50000 LBP
10000 KHR221,311.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0.04519 KHR
5 LBP0.22593 KHR
10 LBP0.45185 KHR
20 LBP0.90371 KHR
50 LBP2.25927 KHR
100 LBP4.51853 KHR
250 LBP11.29633 KHR
500 LBP22.59265 KHR
1000 LBP45.18530 KHR
2000 LBP90.37060 KHR
5000 LBP225.92650 KHR
10000 LBP451.85300 KHR