50 Lebanese pounds to Cambodian riels

Convert LBP to KHR at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
13.69 khr

1.00000 LBP = 0.27372 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869851.091190.95411.494641.661110.9635518.7399
1 GBP1.1496211.25435104.5631.718271.909641.1077221.5437
1 USD0.91650.797226183.361.369851.522420.883117.1752
1 INR0.01099460.009563650.011996210.01643290.01826320.01059380.206036

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0.27372 KHR
5 LBP1.36860 KHR
10 LBP2.73719 KHR
20 LBP5.47438 KHR
50 LBP13.68595 KHR
100 LBP27.37190 KHR
250 LBP68.42975 KHR
500 LBP136.85950 KHR
1000 LBP273.71900 KHR
2000 LBP547.43800 KHR
5000 LBP1368.59500 KHR
10000 LBP2737.19000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR3.65338 LBP
5 KHR18.26690 LBP
10 KHR36.53380 LBP
20 KHR73.06760 LBP
50 KHR182.66900 LBP
100 KHR365.33800 LBP
250 KHR913.34500 LBP
500 KHR1826.69000 LBP
1000 KHR3653.38000 LBP
2000 KHR7306.76000 LBP
5000 KHR18266.90000 LBP
10000 KHR36533.80000 LBP