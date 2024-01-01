Cambodian riels to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert KHR to MAD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = د.م.0.002440 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KHR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 KHR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00240.0024
Change2.26%1.57%
View full history

1 KHR to MAD stats

The performance of KHR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for KHR to MAD was 2.26.

The performance of KHR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for KHR to MAD was 1.57.

Track market ratesView KHR to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47384.0850.774
1 CAD0.72311.0910.6715.15216.96160.760.56
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.72115.54555.6860.513
1 EUR1.0771.491.62617.67725.27690.5470.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Moroccan Dirham
1 KHR0.00244 MAD
5 KHR0.01220 MAD
10 KHR0.02440 MAD
20 KHR0.04880 MAD
50 KHR0.12200 MAD
100 KHR0.24401 MAD
250 KHR0.61002 MAD
500 KHR1.22004 MAD
1000 KHR2.44009 MAD
2000 KHR4.88018 MAD
5000 KHR12.20045 MAD
10000 KHR24.40090 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 MAD409.82200 KHR
5 MAD2,049.11000 KHR
10 MAD4,098.22000 KHR
20 MAD8,196.44000 KHR
50 MAD20,491.10000 KHR
100 MAD40,982.20000 KHR
250 MAD102,455.50000 KHR
500 MAD204,911.00000 KHR
1000 MAD409,822.00000 KHR
2000 MAD819,644.00000 KHR
5000 MAD2,049,110.00000 KHR
10000 MAD4,098,220.00000 KHR