Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints today

Convert KHR to HUF at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = Ft0.09219 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
KHR to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 KHR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09220.0922
Low0.08670.0860
Average0.08950.0882
Change5.53%4.65%
1 KHR to HUF stats

The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0922 and a 30 day low of 0.0867. This means the 30 day average was 0.0895. The change for KHR to HUF was 5.53.

The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0922 and a 90 day low of 0.0860. This means the 90 day average was 0.0882. The change for KHR to HUF was 4.65.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hungarian Forint
1 KHR0.09219 HUF
5 KHR0.46096 HUF
10 KHR0.92193 HUF
20 KHR1.84386 HUF
50 KHR4.60964 HUF
100 KHR9.21928 HUF
250 KHR23.04820 HUF
500 KHR46.09640 HUF
1000 KHR92.19280 HUF
2000 KHR184.38560 HUF
5000 KHR460.96400 HUF
10000 KHR921.92800 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cambodian Riel
2000 HUF21,693.60000 KHR
5000 HUF54,234.00000 KHR
10000 HUF108,468.00000 KHR
15000 HUF162,702.00000 KHR
20000 HUF216,936.00000 KHR
30000 HUF325,404.00000 KHR
40000 HUF433,872.00000 KHR
50000 HUF542,340.00000 KHR
60000 HUF650,808.00000 KHR
100000 HUF1,084,680.00000 KHR
150000 HUF1,627,020.00000 KHR
200000 HUF2,169,360.00000 KHR