100 Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints

Convert KHR to HUF at the real exchange rate

100 khr
9 huf

1.00000 KHR = 0.08534 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
How to convert Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hungarian Forint
1 KHR0.08534 HUF
5 KHR0.42671 HUF
10 KHR0.85342 HUF
20 KHR1.70685 HUF
50 KHR4.26711 HUF
100 KHR8.53423 HUF
250 KHR21.33557 HUF
500 KHR42.67115 HUF
1000 KHR85.34230 HUF
2000 KHR170.68460 HUF
5000 KHR426.71150 HUF
10000 KHR853.42300 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cambodian Riel
2000 HUF23435.00000 KHR
5000 HUF58587.50000 KHR
10000 HUF117175.00000 KHR
15000 HUF175762.50000 KHR
20000 HUF234350.00000 KHR
30000 HUF351525.00000 KHR
40000 HUF468700.00000 KHR
50000 HUF585875.00000 KHR
60000 HUF703050.00000 KHR
100000 HUF1171750.00000 KHR
150000 HUF1757625.00000 KHR
200000 HUF2343500.00000 KHR