Convert KHR to HUF at the real exchange rate

100 Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints

100 khr
9 huf

៛1.000 KHR = Ft0.08968 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09040.0919
Low0.08710.0867
Average0.08910.0891
Change2.33%-1.41%
1 KHR to HUF stats

The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0904 and a 30 day low of 0.0871. This means the 30 day average was 0.0891. The change for KHR to HUF was 2.33.

The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0919 and a 90 day low of 0.0867. This means the 90 day average was 0.0891. The change for KHR to HUF was -1.41.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hungarian Forint
1 KHR0,08968 HUF
5 KHR0,44841 HUF
10 KHR0,89682 HUF
20 KHR1,79364 HUF
50 KHR4,48411 HUF
100 KHR8,96821 HUF
250 KHR22,42053 HUF
500 KHR44,84105 HUF
1000 KHR89,68210 HUF
2000 KHR179,36420 HUF
5000 KHR448,41050 HUF
10000 KHR896,82100 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cambodian Riel
2000 HUF22.301,00000 KHR
5000 HUF55.752,50000 KHR
10000 HUF111.505,00000 KHR
15000 HUF167.257,50000 KHR
20000 HUF223.010,00000 KHR
30000 HUF334.515,00000 KHR
40000 HUF446.020,00000 KHR
50000 HUF557.525,00000 KHR
60000 HUF669.030,00000 KHR
100000 HUF1.115.050,00000 KHR
150000 HUF1.672.575,00000 KHR
200000 HUF2.230.100,00000 KHR