Cambodian riels to Kenyan shillings today

Convert KHR to KES at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = Ksh0.03175 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
KHR to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 KHR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0324
Low0.03170.0314
Average0.03170.0317
Change0.13%-1.94%
1 KHR to KES stats

The performance of KHR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0317. This means the 30 day average was 0.0317. The change for KHR to KES was 0.13.

The performance of KHR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0324 and a 90 day low of 0.0314. This means the 90 day average was 0.0317. The change for KHR to KES was -1.94.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kenyan Shilling
1 KHR0.03175 KES
5 KHR0.15874 KES
10 KHR0.31748 KES
20 KHR0.63495 KES
50 KHR1.58738 KES
100 KHR3.17476 KES
250 KHR7.93690 KES
500 KHR15.87380 KES
1000 KHR31.74760 KES
2000 KHR63.49520 KES
5000 KHR158.73800 KES
10000 KHR317.47600 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 KES31.49840 KHR
5 KES157.49200 KHR
10 KES314.98400 KHR
20 KES629.96800 KHR
50 KES1,574.92000 KHR
100 KES3,149.84000 KHR
250 KES7,874.60000 KHR
500 KES15,749.20000 KHR
1000 KES31,498.40000 KHR
2000 KES62,996.80000 KHR
5000 KES157,492.00000 KHR
10000 KES314,984.00000 KHR